GOP declares class warfare

The Republican “tax reform” bills in the Senate and House are equivalent to early shots in a class warfare against the middle and lower classes — not only increasing their taxes but also annihilating resources (e.g., health care), with corporations and the wealthiest individuals and families (the Trumps among them) as beneficiaries.

My return volley against these actions will be consistent votes against the re-election of those responsible.

Sorry, Sen. Dean Heller, your time has come and gone.