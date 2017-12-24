Keely sang with heart

The female singers of today don’t seem to have what some of the singers of the past had, which I call “heart.”

One such singer of the past who sadly just took her final bow was Keely Smith. As one of the great torch singers back in the 1950s, Keely had a way of letting go with her words and feelings that few were capable of.

Paired with her husband, Louis Prima, she made some great music through the years, with “That Old Black Magic” as their unofficial signature song.

With the moniker of “The Queen of Las Vegas,” she and Prima were a mainstay of the Las Vegas lounge scene for much of the 1950s, and Keely was honored in the Las Vegas Hall of Fame. She kept singing well into her 70s, but left us at 89 — not before leaving behind years of good music and fond memories of those past times, however.