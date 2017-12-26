What exactly is fair?

This is in response to the Dec. 15 letter headlined “Rich win big under tax plan.” The writer suggests it is impossible to define fair share. Everyone refers to it, but no one defines it, except that whatever wealthy people pay isn’t enough.

Now, that seems unfair. I am really tired of people who keep referring to something they refuse to define. Personally, I have never figured out why the tiered tax system is “fair.” If someone makes $100,000 a year and pays $20,000, then why isn’t someone making a million a year and paying $200,000 fair? In reality, their rate is nearly double that, but is it enough? Please tell what a fair share is. Anyone?