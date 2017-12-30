EPA cuts raise health risks

Nevadans understand the value and importance of a healthy environment and clean energy for the benefit of current and future generations. Because of its dedicated citizens, Nevada has made significant efforts to reduce coal dependency and preserve the health of our community and cherished lands.

Our progress in becoming a renewable energy powerhouse and improving environmental health conditions is now under threat by the reduction of funding to the EPA by 31 percent and by the potential repeal of the Clean Power Act.

These legislative actions could have devastating effects on human and environmental health. We rely on the EPA to ensure that our water, air and soil are safe and will allow us to live healthy lives. With reductions in cost, there will inevitably be less monitoring and fewer employees to look out for our communities. We must take it upon ourselves as a community to demand clean energy and protections for our health from our government.