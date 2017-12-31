Las Vegas Sun

December 31, 2017

Currently: 44° — Complete forecast

Letter to the editor:

Barking up the wrong tree

View more of the Sun's opinion section

After apologizing for the “Access Hollywood” revelations, Donald Trump recently decided the voice on the tape may not be his.

Kind of puts you in mind of the old country lawyer defending a client in a dog bite case.

He argues, “My client’s dog doesn’t bite,” but quickly realizes that defense is doomed. So he changes his defense to “My client’s dog is kept on a leash,” but that too is demolished.

What to do?

He decides on, “My client doesn’t have a dog.”