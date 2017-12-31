Barking up the wrong tree

After apologizing for the “Access Hollywood” revelations, Donald Trump recently decided the voice on the tape may not be his.

Kind of puts you in mind of the old country lawyer defending a client in a dog bite case.

He argues, “My client’s dog doesn’t bite,” but quickly realizes that defense is doomed. So he changes his defense to “My client’s dog is kept on a leash,” but that too is demolished.

What to do?

He decides on, “My client doesn’t have a dog.”