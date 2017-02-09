NFL stadium board reconvenes after Adelson leaves deal

The entity that oversees a proposed Las Vegas NFL stadium is set to meet publicly for the first time since an instrumental backer of the project pulled out the deal.

The Clark County Stadium Authority is scheduled to gather Thursday.

The meeting comes as questions remain over the funding for the facility following last week's withdrawal of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his multi-million pledge toward the $1.9 billion stadium that the Oakland Raiders want to move to.

Adelson and his family had pledged $650 million and the Raiders $500 million, with the stadium authority putting up $750 million in Las Vegas tax revenues.

NFL team owners must approve the Raiders move from Oakland to Las Vegas. A vote is expected during league meetings at the end of March.