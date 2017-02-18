Marvin Menzies deserves credit

It’s time to start appreciating what Marvin “The Miracle Worker” Menzies has accomplished so far this season. He needs some love.

Any sane individual tasked with what he faced would understandably decline. He had a returning roster of three players, one of whom dwells in constant injury hell. How he fielded a team in the time allotted is truly miraculous. And the fact that the team has won games is a tribute to his coaching ability. This was a good hire.

On the rare occasions UNLV is on television, every announcer and color commentator sings his praises. He is well-known for his recruiting prowess.

Coach Menzies was required to assemble a team when the recruiting season was over and the cupboards were bare. Anyone who knows anything about college hoops realizes how impossible the task was. The sad part for Menzies is the fact that his former team, New Mexico State, is in first place in their conference again.

With the state-of-the-art facilities and the basketball history UNLV provides, we should be in good hands with Coach Menzies if he doesn’t have to start a season with his hands tied behind his back. Good luck, coach.