Encourage clean energy in Nevada

Life as a student majoring in biology and political science at UNLV can be crazy. The current political climate (or “weather,” since, scientifically, climate describes prevailing conditions) has put me on edge with regard to its take on climate change. I stay optimistic that reports like the one published by the Wind Energy Foundation will enlighten the minds of local leaders. The report attests to the fact that renewable energy is the best source of reliable and affordable energy.

In a best-case scenario, Nevada could potentially produce enough renewable energy to cover 77 percent of the state’s electricity use by 2030. Even in a worst-case scenario, Nevada could go beyond Environmental Protection Agency expectations of renewable energy development (seven times over). Here is a call to Nevadans to make their voices heard during the legislative session. Let’s encourage bills like the one that could increase our renewable energy portfolio so we can become the nation’s leading clean energy producer and consumer.