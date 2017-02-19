Trump’s actions do not inspire confidence

What’s wrong with President Donald Trump? When he speaks he sounds as if he is a ninth-grade student trying to deliver his first talk in front of his social studies class. His vocabulary and English grammar are lacking, or he believes that ours is so he has to dumb it down.

Then there are his press conferences with foreign heads of state. Watching him deliver his prepared speeches can be excruciating, most recently when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited. Trump speaks so slowly that one could believe he has a significant impairment. On the podium, his hands follow every word on a prepared page while his mind attempts to follow. This does not engender confidence in his ability to govern.

There isn’t a university anywhere that offers a degree in U.S. president. This position is all about keeping up with an ever-changing and very complex set of subjects. It’s certainly not about a president’s ability to deliver one-liners or tweets by the dozen. Being president has an extremely demanding learning curve from Day One. It requires a tremendous ability to read and absorb very diverse information at a rapid pace. If Trump simply delegates everything, relying solely upon the input of others without having acquired the requisite background or independent knowledge to question, then God help us all.