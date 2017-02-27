‘ The hurricane is about to hit’: Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration sparking fear, action in Las Vegas

An unmarked white van pulled up to Astrid Silva’s home last week. The driver approached with a box and asked for her by name. She asked what the box contained. “Flowers,” he said.

“Show me,” she demanded through her closed front door.

The man seemed confused, but he opened the lid to reveal a Valentine’s Day bouquet. He was not an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer there to round up Silva and her neighbors.

“I freaked out at the flower guy,” said Silva, whose struggle for citizenship has played out on the national political stage and made her one of the strongest voices in the movement for immigration reform. “We are back to the fear I had when I was a little kid.”

Las Vegans like Silva had felt somewhat optimistic about their chances of gaining legal status. Former President Barack Obama’s proposed DREAM Act (Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors) and follow-up DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) promised a pathway to citizenship for those brought to the United States illegally as children. And immigration policy overall seemed focused on using the government’s limited resources to deport those who’d committed serious crimes. In a 2014 speech, Obama said: "Even as we are a nation of immigrants, we’re also a nation of laws. Undocumented workers broke our immigration laws, and I believe that they must be held accountable, especially those who may be dangerous. That’s why over the past six years deportations of criminals are up 80 percent, and that’s why we’re going to keep focusing enforcement resources on actual threats to our security. Felons, not families. Criminals, not children. Gang members, not a mom who’s working hard to provide for her kids. We’ll prioritize, just like law enforcement does every day."

That era is over. Memos released last Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security indicate that DHS “no longer will exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement,” though officials have said that protections for Dreamers will hold. In cracking down on illegal immigration, President Donald Trump's administration plans to hire 15,000 new enforcement agents, expand the role of local police partnering with ICE and depart from Obama's “catch-and-release” policies. Trump's Jan. 25 executive order intensifying security and enforcement efforts made it clear that anyone in the country illegally would be viewed as a "significant threat to national security and public safety."

"For those here illegally today who are seeking legal status, they will have one route and one route only: To return home and apply for re-entry," Trump said during a campaign speech in September, a hardline stance that was championed by his Hispanic supporters.

As he follows through on such promises, with ICE raids ramping up over recent weeks, reactions are reverberating through Southern Nevada. According to the Pew Research Center 8 percent of people in Las Vegas, Paradise and Henderson are unauthorized.

One such immigrant from Mexico, who asked that her name be withheld, said she has been avoiding leaving her home. She is afraid of winding up on a deportation list before she can file legal paperwork. So she mostly goes straight to and from work, though she recently attended a “Know Your Rights” workshop organized by the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus.

What is an unauthorized immigrant? A foreign-born person who does not have a legal right to be or remain in the U.S. • Anyone who sneaks across the border • Anyone who came to the U.S. as a tourist and didn’t leave • Anyone who came to the U.S. on a visa who let it expire and didn’t leave

“I still go to church,” she added. “I pray for my family and the country.”

Laura Martin, associate director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, said stories like this have become commonplace since Trump was elected.

“I knew people who were thinking of purchasing a home, people who were going to take a vacation but aren’t now,” she said. “They are saving that money just in case — for legal fees, should deportation happen.”

Geoconda Arguello Kline is secretary-treasurer for Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which represents 57,000 workers on the Strip and is the state’s largest immigrant organization, with a membership that is 56 percent Latino and represents 167 countries. Members must have proper documentation, but Arguello Kline said they are concerned about their families, friends, neighbors and others in their communities. The Center for Migration Studies of New York reports that in 2014, there were 3.3 million mixed-status households in the U.S.

“Everybody knows somebody who is in this country and has been trying to get documentation,” she says. “There are families worried about being separated. That’s wrong.”

Not helping matters are the swirls of misinformation, especially via social media. Well-meaning residents are posting or sharing statuses claiming that immigration checkpoints have been set up at certain intersections, something ICE categorically says it does not do.

One such rumor — that an ICE checkpoint went up near a church in a predominantly Hispanic community in East Las Vegas — reached Bishop Dan Edwards of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada, prompting him and other church leadership to ponder their role in the immigration debate.

“We are scrambling to find the best ways to act in a Christian manner when our government undertakes a course that is indisputably heartless and bureaucratic, and smacks of xenophobia and racism,” Edwards said.

But according to the Rev. Christie Leavitt of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church on South Nellis Boulevard, nothing happened. “We held our congregation, ate our chocolate chips and went home.” (An ICE representative confirmed that the agency had been inundated with inquiries from media outlets seeking to confirm rumors of enforcement activities that don’t fall under their current policies.)

“People think they are being helpful,” Martin said, “but we’ll go and check and there’s nothing there. It’s not helpful. It plays into the fear. It might also become the boy who cried wolf. When it does really happen, maybe people won’t believe it.”

Concerned residents are using words like “when” over “if” because extreme enforcement measures seem inevitable under the Trump administration.

“Everyone we talk to is feeling far more anxiety and apprehension,” said Michael Kagan, director of the Immigration Clinic at UNLV’s Boyd School of Law. “It feels like the hurricane is about to hit.”

While details such as a timeline and budget for Trump's full vision of ending illegal immigration haven't been offered, ICE already is casting a wider net. Sweeps and raids in other cities have resulted in the detainment of people whose only crime was being here illegally.

“(That) means 11 million people are a priority," Kagan said, "and it returns to simply whoever is the easiest person to find.”

That could be problematic for everyone, as wavering trust in police could create public safety issues.

“We cannot have a segment of the population not trust us and not call us when they see something, or if they become a victim of crime themselves,” said Metro Officer Jacinto Rivera.

Yet activists say this already is a reality — that the majority of undocumented immigrants feel they should avoid all interactions with law enforcement and the court system. Despite assurances that targeting violators of immigration law is federal territory, stories about nonviolent offenders being turned in to ICE simply for asking local police for help are common in immigrant circles.

“We’d never say you shouldn’t turn in anybody,” said Francisco Morales, Nevada director of the Center for Community Change Action. “If someone is picked up for something violent or severe, yes. What we’re saying is, let’s not use resources — jail time, space, officers’ time — processing a jaywalker to be removed from the country.”

But many of the undocumented aren’t willing to take the risk, especially after seeing national stories like one from El Paso, Texas earlier this month, in which a woman reportedly was picked up by ICE after leaving the courthouse where she was obtaining a protective order against an abuser.

And fears aren’t limited to ICE. “People are afraid to bring their kids to school. It’s a real, real thing. People are worried, like, what if the parent gets picked up at work and the children become unattended and unprotected?” Morales said.

Criminals sometimes target undocumented immigrants because they know they are more likely to have reservations about calling police. The undocumented also are overwhelming reputable legal resources, opening the door for swindlers promising immigration assistance.

“There aren’t enough lawyers,” Silva said. “Call someone now and you get a three-, four-month wait. If you’re scared now, you are not going to wait that long. You are going to the guy down the street who says, ‘Give me $350 today and I’ll have something for you tomorrow morning.’ It’s the perfect crime: Victims won’t call the cops because they don’t want to call attention to themselves.”

All of this has an impact that Southern Nevada is just beginning to see.

“There is a terrible level of anxiety,” Kagan said. “It has an economic impact. It leads people to shut down. That’s not good for our community. ... We don’t need 8 percent of our population living in fear.” –April Corbin

Local police react to heightened immigration enforcement

Las Vegas is not a “sanctuary city,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo have said. In fact, Metro Police is one of 37 local agencies nationwide that collaborate with ICE through the 287(g) program. Metro’s agreement dates back to 2008, and an accord extending it to 2019 was signed by Lombardo in mid-June.

What is a sanctuary city? Sanctuary cities in the U.S. shelter illegal immigrants. The term commonly refers to cities that apply no municipal funds to the enforcement of federal immigration laws. In 1996, Congress passed legislation that enabled cities to forge agreements with federal immigration authorities, and Las Vegas did in 2008, which is why Metro Police work with ICE to detain and turn over inmates eligible for deportation.

The agreement dictates that the identities of people arrested by Metro and booked at the Clark County Detention Center are run through federal databases to determine whether the person comes up as deportable. If so, once the inmate is processed through the agency and answers for his or her local charges, a detainer is placed, giving ICE agents a 48-hour window for pickup. In December, Lombardo said that because of a lack of resources, these inmates often went free without being processed by federal agents.

But ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice said in an email statement that recently instituted changes include an expanded number of transportation runs to complete such custody transfers. Kice noted that collaboration between the agencies has led to the “identification and deportation of thousands of criminal aliens who posed a potential threat to public safety.”

Memos released this week by the Department of Homeland Security indicate 287(g) will be expanded, though it’s unclear how that might affect what is required of existing partners.

“I absolutely agree with the removal of the worst of the worst,” Lombardo said of enforcement targeting unauthorized immigrants with criminal history. “I don’t think that anyone will argue with you with that, whether you’re on the left or the right. But when you start dipping down to people who committed a traffic infraction, and because they’re foreign born you’re making a decision to remove them, I think it’s ridiculous as far as resources and ability to even do that.”

The Trump administration’s stance hasn’t changed how North Las Vegas police operate, spokesman/Officer Aaron Patty said, emphasizing that immigration is a federal issue. The city’s residents shouldn’t be fearful during any interaction with police, whether it’s during a traffic stop or while reporting crime, said Patty, adding: “We are not going into homes and pulling people out.”

In Henderson, the police department doesn’t have an agreement with ICE, and no officers have undergone training, city spokeswoman Michelle French said.

Despite police reassurances, Metro Capt. Sasha Larkin said misinformation is a problem.

“What the officers are responsible for is enforcing the law. The officers are not a part of creating the law,” Larkin said. “Our police officers do not ask about immigration status. They don’t arrest based on immigration status. They don’t detain based on immigration status. They don’t make decisions based on immigration status. That’s a very important message for the public to understand. That is not our job. We are not federal agents; we are not ICE agents.”

Metro’s formal efforts to develop relationships with minority communities, through the Office of Community Engagement, extend over a decade. It “helps the department reach out to communities that otherwise don’t have a voice or have a connection to the police department.” Each community has its own needs and expectations, Larkin said, and the department keeps that in mind when training officers. To counter racial profiling, officers are taught to look for suspicious behavior rather than physical stereotypes. “Our goal is to get communities that aren’t used to seeing us to make a shift,” Larkin said.

A trusting community cooperates with law enforcement to report crime. The fear of deportation erodes that, but it was present decades before Trump took office, Larkin said. What happens when communities lose that connection with local police? Ferguson, Mo., Larkin answered, and “people that get radicalized in their mom’s basement because they’re alone and isolated and they develop a true hatred for everything government- and uniform-bound.”

Metro spokeswoman/Officer Laura Meltzer gave an example of what could happen if an immigrant community loses trust of police. “If you have a whole segment of society that is afraid to come forward, who is a victim of a crime and is afraid to come forward, then they can be victimized by criminals in our society,” she said. “And that’s a pretty scary thing, when as a police department you’re charged with the safety of the community.” –Ricardo Torres-Cortez

Undocumented encouraged to seek legal advice and 'speak frankly'

“More people are fearful about their status,” local immigration attorney Rolando Rex Velasquez said, reflecting on President Donald Trump’s actions over the past two weeks. Since Trump’s inauguration, Velasquez said calls to his office have risen sharply. After seven years as an immigration attorney representing the government in deportation proceedings in New York, he has worked for the other side for 15 years. “I did see that people needed good-quality help on the defense side.”

Immigration attorney Jocelyn Cortez of Las Vegas' De Castroverde Law Group echoed Velasquez, saying fears reached a “fever pitch” after Trump’s executive orders were announced. Her office not only has seen an uptick in phone calls and consultation appointments, but the type of clients with immigration worries has broadened. “I worry about how the families will be affected in terms of children who may be displaced because mom or dad is getting detained and expelled from the United States,” Cortez said. “I think it has much bigger repercussions than we’re probably prepared to understand at this point.”

Raids haven’t yet happened in Las Vegas, immigration attorney Rolando Rex Velasquez said, but others reported around the country may be foreshadowing. “The administration will likely become very aggressive with immigration enforcement,” he said, “so that has made the community very hysterical. ... I would not be surprised if there was some kind of enforcement action being planned (locally) right now.” But that planning includes ICE ensuring proper detention space and clarity on whom they’re targeting. “They don’t just go out and sweep the neighborhood,” Velasquez said. “They actually go looking for specific individuals. That’s how they try to catch people.”

Cortez recommended that immigrants worried about their status reach out to established and experienced immigration law practitioners and “speak frankly” with them. There may be a remedy available that can be explored that isn’t known to the client, she said, and those who may be affected should be proactive while they’re not detained. Her other recommendations:

• Prepare an emergency plan and important documents, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates or the biography page of a passport. Tenga listos sus documentos importantes, como certificados de nacimiento, matrimonio o la página biográfica de su pasaporte.

• Save money. Funds also will come in handy if you have to hire an attorney or post bail. Unlike the criminal justice system, the immigration system allows attorney representation but doesn’t provide it. Ahorre dinero en caso de tener que pagar fianza o contratar a un abogado. El sistema de inmigración no le proporciona la representación legal, como el sistema de justicia criminal de los Estados Unidos. Solo se permite la representación de abogados contratados por usted.

• Stay out of trouble with the law. Evite delitos y problemas con la ley. “Keep our noses clean,” Cortez said, and make sure “we don’t get into trouble and that we don’t give anybody a reason to look for us, and just hold tight and hopefully the storm will pass.” –Ricardo Torres-Cortez

The Mexican Consulate steps in The same day President Donald Trump signed executive orders on immigration enforcement and plans to build a border wall, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto spoke to Mexican nationals and migrants in the U.S. and informed them he’d mobilized the Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary’s office to beef up resources at the 50 consulates there. “They will become authentic defense structures to extend protection to Mexican migrants” and make sure their rights are respected, Peña Nieto said. “Our communities in the U.S. are not alone.” Five days later, it was announced that the Mexican government had earmarked about $50 million to extend legal help to Mexican migrants in the U.S., the Associated Press reported. The Mexican consul in Las Vegas could not be reached for comment on how the resources may be applied here. If you are a Mexican citizen: Si eres ciudadano Mexicano: 1. Register your American-born children with the Mexican Consulate. Registre a sus hijos nacidos en Estados Unidos en el Consulado Mexicano. 2. Staff at the consulate can direct you to reliable immigration lawyers and other resources. El personal en el consulado puede dirigirle a abogados de inmigración confiables y otros recursos.

What rights do unauthorized people have in the U.S.?

Regardless of how people make their way into the country, they’re guaranteed the same unalienable rights as citizens are under the U.S. Constitution, said ACLU of Nevada Legal Director Amy Rose. The notable exception is the right to vote. Rights include: La Constitución de los Estados Unidos le otorga los mismos derechos a usted que a cualquier otra persona en este país sin importar su estado migratorio, según la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU). La notable excepción es el derecho al voto. Eso incluye:

• To remain silent when confronted by law enforcement. El derecho a mantener el silencio cuando es confrontado por oficiales de la ley.

• Protection against unlawful search and seizure. La protección contra la búsqueda de sus pertenencias y su detención sin una orden de la corte.

• The right to due process in the judicial system. El derecho al debido proceso en el sistema judicial.

ACLU recommendations if immigration authorities are at your door (Recomendaciones de la ACLU en caso que agentes de ICE llegen a su casa)

1. Don’t open the door. No abra la puerta.

2. Ask why they’re there (you have a right to ask for an interpreter). Pregunteles por qué están allí (tiene el derecho pedir un intérprete).

3. If they ask to enter, ask for a warrant signed by a judge and have them slip it through a window or under the door. Si ellos le piden entrar, pidales una orden firmada por un juez y que se la deslicen a través de una ventana o por debajo de la puerta.

4. If they don’t present a warrant, ask them to leave information at your door (warrant forms I-200 and I-205 do not give agents the right to enter your home). Si no le presentan una orden, pídales que dejen información en su puerta (formas de orden I-200 y I-205 no dan derecho a los agentes a entrar a su casa).

5. If they enter anyway, remain calm, tell them they don’t have your permission to search, and tell everyone to remain silent. Si ellos logran entrar, mantenga la calma, dígales que no tienen permiso para buscar, y diga a todos los habitantes de la casa que permanezcan en silencio.

6. If they detain you, ask to speak to your corresponding consulate. Don’t give authorities false documents; do ask to speak to your lawyer and request bail. Si es detenido, pida hablar con el consulado correspondiente con su país nativo. No les dé a las autoridades documentos falsos, pida hablar con su abogado y solicite una fianza.

7. Do not sign anything without a lawyer’s advice. The “United We Dream” organization further recommends recording any interaction with ICE agents (outside federal property), and documenting everything, including badge numbers, number of agents present and what type of vehicles they’re driving. No firme nada sin el consejo de su abogado. La organización “United We Dream” recomienda grabar cualquier interacción con agentes de ICE (fuera de la propiedad federal) y documentar todo, incluyendo los números de los placas de los agentes, el numero de agentes presentes y qué tipo de vehículos que están manejando.

What Nevada leadership is saying

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, a former undocumented immigrant from Mexico, wants to be one of 18 U.S. Representatives co-sponsoring House Resolution 496, The Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy (BRIDGE) Act, which would advance the order started by the Obama administration in June 2012. Introduced Jan. 12, the bill would protect the current provisions of the DACA program, making them law instead of just a presidential order. Kihuen had not yet joined on the bill as of Feb. 20, as his spokesman Dave Chase said the first-term Democratic congressman was waiting to pair with a Republican on the effort.

“What (President Trump) fails to understand is that we are a nation of immigrants that thrives and grows with our diversity,” Kihuen said in a statement. “I am a perfect example. In fact, it was President Trump’s favorite President, Ronald Reagan, whose 1986 immigration reform allowed me and my family to stay and become citizens.”

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said that while he believes Trump’s immigration policies illustrate the president’s core initiative to “secure the nation,” Sandoval said a leaked 11-page White House document published by the Associated Press suggesting that up to 100,000 National Guard troops would be used to help round up illegal immigrants in 11 states — including Nevada — was not appropriate.

While the leaked documents were called “false” by the White House, they grant the final decision on whether to mobilize the National Guard to the governors of the 11 affected states. Sandoval said, if given the chance, he wouldn’t let the National Guard round up immigrants in Nevada.

“I recognize that we have a very diverse population in our state and we have to respond to that.”

While Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman advocates for “full inclusion, compassion, equality and respect,” she reiterated in a Las Vegas Sun editorial this month that the city is not one of about 30 “sanctuary cities” nationwide and will follow federal recommendations for reporting to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

While police are instructed not to profile and detain immigrants on perceived immigration status, law-abiding citizens have been and will continue to be in good standing in the city of Las Vegas. But Goodman notes, like in nearly all major metropolitan cities across the U.S., when an undocumented immigrant commits a crime, ICE is notified, and authorities will determine whether an undocumented criminal is eligible for deportation.

“I strongly believe the solution to our immigration issues is to find a pathway to citizenship for those in our country who came here for the same reasons many of our ancestors did: to create a better life for themselves and their families,” Goodman wrote. “That is the American dream, and it should be open to all willing to come to our country, our state, our city to build a community.”

For North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, the high immigrant population is a “valued” part of the community he oversees.

With over 37 percent of the city’s residents of Hispanic ancestry, according to the most recent census data, North Las Vegas has the highest population density of Latinos among any city in Nevada. Plans to protect immigrants in the event of amped-up deportation, while still following federal laws, are still in the works.

“We are a compassionate city that values each of our residents, and we are concerned about how the recent executive orders will impact families and our communities,” Lee said. “This is a human rights issue, and I am in discussions with community leaders regarding how best to respect the law and protect the interests of our entire community.”