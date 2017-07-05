The 10 most intriguing NBA Summer League games

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NBA basketball will take over the city for 11 days with the arrival of the association's annual Las Vegas Summer League, and there's no way any one person can take in all 67 games. Here's a cheat sheet for the 10 most intriguing contests.

Clippers vs. Lakers

Friday, July 7, 5:30 p.m.

The world’s most famously obnoxious sportsdad is surely going to be in the house for this one, but as great as Lavar Ball is at stealing the spotlight, Lonzo Ball is even better at entertaining on the court. Look for Lonzo to announce his arrival in the NBA by making at least one special play that draws oohs and aahs from a crowd likely to be full of Lakers/UCLA fans.

Trailblazers vs. Jazz

Saturday, July 8, 3 p.m.

Less than two years removed from leading Bishop Gorman to a state championship, rookie big man Zach Collins will make his professional debut in front of his hometown fans. The 7-footer was drafted No. 10 overall and should be a key building block for the Trailblazers, while another player with local ties — former Findlay Prep star and shortlived UNLV commit Nigel Williams-Goss — will try to impress enough to earn a roster spot with the Jazz.

Warriors vs. 76ers

Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.

If you didn’t see much of scoring savant Markelle Fultz last season, you’re not alone. The No. 1 overall pick was mostly hidden away on a 9-22 Washington team, but his first contest in the Las Vegas summer league should be worth watching.

Celtics vs. Lakers

Saturday, July 8, 5:30 p.m.

This retro rivalry has been reignited by ESPN’s recent documentary on the Celtics and Lakers of the 1980s, and the Ball family added more fuel when Lonzo refused to work out for Boston before the draft. This game will see Ball and No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum officially join the conflict.

Lakers vs. Kings

Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.

Speaking of rivalries, by the end of the NCAA season there wasn’t a more hotly contested individual feud than De’Aaron Fox vs. Lonzo Ball. Fox, a speedster from Kentucky, got the better of the head-to-head matchup in college (twice), but Ball was picked higher in the draft. Expect the dueling point guards to go at it with full intensity in this game.

Suns vs. Mavericks

Sunday, July 9, 1:30 p.m.

This is by far the game with best chance of producing a highlight dunk. Las Vegans and UNLV fans are already familiar with Derrick Jones Jr.’s rocket emoji act, and the Mavericks will counter with rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. and his fabled 48-inch vertical. Someone is throwing down, and you’ll want to be a witness.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Monday, July 10, 5:30 p.m.

Former Rebel Patrick McCaw returns to Thomas & Mack Center to kick off an important sophomore season with the defending champs. If he plays well in 2017-18, the free agent-to-be could be in line for a big payday next summer. McCaw’s breakout campaign could begin here.

76ers vs. Celtics

Tuesday, July 11, 3:30 p.m.

Fultz will forever be tied to the Celtics, the team that passed him over and traded away the No. 1 pick, so if he’s planning on torturing Boston for the next couple decades, dropping 20 or 30 points in this game would be a good start.

Playoffs

Wednesday/Thursday, July 12-13

For hardcore hoopheads, it doesn’t get much better than the first two days of the Summer League playoffs. Each day will be stuffed with eight games (four apiece at the Mack and the Cox Pavilion), so if you’re looking for the best “bang for your buck” deal, this is it.

Championship game

Monday, July 17, 7 p.m.

By the time this game rolls around, a lot of the teams and players will have dispersed and most of the energy surrounding the summer league will have petered out. But this will be locals’ last chance to see high-level basketball until the Runnin’ Rebels tip off in four months, so every minute should be savored.

