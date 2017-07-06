Static electricity blamed for small fire at marijuana dispensary

Thursday, July 6, 2017 | 10:45 a.m.
Static electricity was blamed for a small fire Wednesday night that briefly closed a marijuana dispensary and cultivation facility near the Las Vegas Strip and caused about $10,000 to $15,000 in damage, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
Nobody was injured, officials said.
The static electricity ignited some processing equipment about 11 p.m. at the Reef Dispensary, a 165,000-square-foot facility at 3400 Western Ave., Fire Department spokesman Jeff Buchanan said in a news release.
The fire was already out by the time firefighters arrived, he said.
“A piece of equipment sent off a puff of smoke that set off the sprinklers,” dispensary spokesman Adam Laikin said. “We evacuated everybody inside as a precaution to make sure everyone was safe.”
Afterward, the dispensary stayed open until 3 a.m. as normal and reopened at 7 a.m. today.
There was no fire damage to the building, but the facility sustained some water damage, Buchanan said.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue also responded.