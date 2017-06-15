Dems’ strategy could backfire

It has become obvious that Democrats are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

PTSD is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event. Common symptoms are irritability, angry outbursts and aggressive and self-destructive behavior. Often, several years of therapy are required to overcome these symptoms.

After therapy, the Dems might realize that our populist president was elected by the common people who were abandoned by the Democrat elite. They might also realize that the president, behind the bombast, is historically a fiscal and social moderate and, if his daughter and son-in-law have their way, might end up a liberal.

After therapy, the Dems might also realize that in their aggressive and self-destructive effort to get rid of President Donald Trump they might end up being responsible for electing a real conservative as president — and then needing another several years of therapy.