Switch opens another Las Vegas data center

Courtesy of Switch

Technology firm Switch is again expanding its footprint in the Las Vegas Valley with another data center.

The Las Vegas 10 data center opens today at Switch’s Core Campus in southwest Las Vegas.

The 350,000-square-foot, 40 megawatt-facility increases the company’s Core Campus to a total of more than 2 million square feet of data center space with up to 315 MW of power.

Like Las Vegas 8 and 9, Las Vegas 10 was built and will operate to the Tier 5 data center standard.

“Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy is a technology futurist who has invented and patented one of the highest-rated data center systems to handle the massive growth of the internet of absolutely everything,” said Lesley McVay, Switch executive vice president of data center services.

“The internet doesn’t stop growing, and neither does Switch,” McVay said. “We expect to continue to meet the incredible growth demands of our clients, not only at the Core Campus in Las Vegas, but across the country.”

About 1,000 construction workers — 85 percent of whom were Nevada residents — were employed building the data center over the past eight months.

The Core Campus has been expanding since its inception in 2008, employing thousands of workers over the past decade.

Switch’s clients include MGM Resorts International, Zappos, the state of Nevada, Amazon Web Services, eBay, Marvel, Fox, DreamWorks, PayPal, Hulu, Warner Brothers, NASA and Verizon.

In May, Switch announced it expanded its reach into the southeast U.S., where it is developing a 1 million-square-foot Prime Data Center campus in Atlanta.