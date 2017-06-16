ISIS violence hits new low

My heart bleeds for the innocent victims of this horrible and senseless bombing in Manchester, England, and I proffer my deepest sympathies to them and to their anguished families.

The situation for ISIS must be getting pretty desperate when it must resort to murdering young girls in a pathetic attempt to terrorize Westerners.

On the contrary, this savage act of sheer barbarism will have the opposite effect as people witness and better understand the astonishing evil exposed here which must, for the sake of all civilized humanity, be resolutely defeated.