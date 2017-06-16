Stop ‘training’ wild animals

I feel compelled to respond to the June 1 letter to the Sun regarding the care of circus animals.

It’s hard to know where to begin, but let’s get a few facts out there. Over 27 countries have now banned wild animal acts, and many U.S. cities have passed laws banning the bullhook, a sharp device used to control elephants.

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey quit the business because of poor ticket sales; many formal complaints and violations were filed against circuses each year, and many ex-employees of circuses have told about the abuse they witnessed while with the circus.

Do I need to go on?

Videos on YouTube and the websites of several animal groups let the public see for themselves how these wild animals are “trained.” The public is fast becoming aware of the abuse, confinement and severe deprivation these animals are forced to endure.

The use of animals in entertainment is soon going to be a thing of the past, as well it should be.