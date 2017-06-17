Police: EDC begins with ‘normal’ number of arrests, large number of medical calls

An estimated 136,000 festivalgoers attended the first day of the 2017 Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, and a minimal percentage of them found themselves in trouble with the law.

Metro Police recorded a total of 33 arrests, including 29 felony narcotics arrests and two gross misdemeanor arrests for battery on an officer, the department said in a news release. No drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

The number is on par with the average number of daily EDC arrests for the last three years, which ranged from 25 to 35 total daily arrests, nearly all for possession or use of illegal drugs.

“Normal numbers across the board,” Metro spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said today. “If anything, it’s lower than the last couple days of last year.”

Six festivalgoers were taken to local hospitals while authorities received a total of 443 medical calls, a news release said. Last year's first day medical call total was 193, police said.

In addition to the two gross misdemeanor arrests, police made two other misdemeanor arrests, the release said. Five misdemeanor citations and five traffic citations were also issued, and the department reported three traffic accidents. No fatalities, either on the road or at the festival, were reported.

118 people were removed from EDC on Friday, according to Insomniac Productions, a Los Angeles-based company that owns and operates EDC. An Insomniac representative was not available for comment.

This is the 21st anniversary of EDC and the seventh consecutive EDC in Las Vegas. The three-day festival continues tonight and Sunday.