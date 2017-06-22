Zach Collins drafted No. 10 overall by Portland Trailblazers

Young Kwak / AP

Zach Collins didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called at the NBA draft, as the Portland Trailblazers chose the Las Vegas native with the No. 10 overall pick.

Collins was in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the draft and went onstage when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick. The Sacramento Kings officially made the selection, though a pre-arranged trade with Portland will have Collins packing his bags for the Pacific Northwest.

The Gonzaga freshman was joined in the green room by his father, Mike, and his high school coach, Bishop Gorman’s Grant Rice. The 7-footer paid tribute to his hometown with his draft-night attire, as he showed off a suit jacket lined with a pattern featuring the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. He also wore shoes embroidered with the Las Vegas logo:

Collins is one of the best basketball prospects ever produced by Las Vegas. He was chosen as Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 after averaging 17.3 points and 14.0 rebounds per game while leading Bishop Gorman to a state championship.

With his selection, Collins becomes the fourth Bishop Gorman grad in the NBA, joining the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Shabazz Muhammad and C.J. Watson and Stephen Zimmerman of the Orlando Magic.

Collins was one of the nation’s most efficient big men in 2016-17, posting 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a freshman at Gonzaga despite playing just 17.3 minutes per game.

