Golden Knights hitting the ice for first time

Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Golden Knights will finally touch sticks to ice Tuesday as they begin their inaugural rookie development camp at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

Head coach Gerard Gallant will finally see his players on the ice and will be assisted by coaches from the Golden Knights affiliate Chicago Wolves and Quad City Mallards. The practices are open to the public and free, but a limited number of spots are available.

To register, click here.

All 12 of the Golden Knights’ picks in last week’s entry draft will participate, including first-round selections Cody Glass, Nick Suzuki and Erik Brannstrom. There will be 44 players on the ice.

Here’s a look at the roster that will be on display:

Forwards (24)

• Patrick Bajkov, Alex Barre-Boulet, Kenny Brooks, Nick Campoli, Jack Dugan, Reid Duke, Lucas Elvenes, Cody Glass, Jayden Halbgewachs, Brendan Harris, Tomas Hyka, Ben Jones, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Josh Melnick, Darian Romanko, Jonas Rondbjerg, Jake Slaker, Martin Sundberg, Nick Suzuki, Alex Tuch, Max Veronneau, Sebastian Vidmar and Tyler Wong.

Defense (15)

• Jake Bischoff, Erik Brannstrom, Nikolas Brouillard, Dylan Coghlan, Wyatt Ege, Max Gottlieb, Nicolas Hague, Grant Hutton, Michael Kim, Dmitry Osipov, Alexey Solovyev, Keoni Texeira, Matthew Timms, Will Warm and Justin Wells.

Goaltenders (5)

Griffen Outhouse, Jiri Patera, Artur Pavliukov, Logan Thompson and Maksim Zhukov.

This week’s schedule of events open to the public:

Tuesday

• Practice at 2:30 p.m.

• Practice at 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

• Practice at 3 p.m.

• Practice at 5:15 p.m.

Thursday

• Practice at 9:15 a.m.

• Practice at 11:30 a.m.

• Scrimmage at 4 p.m.

Friday

• Scrimmage at 10 a.m.

Saturday

• Scrimmage at 10:15 a.m.