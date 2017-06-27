Why the secrecy in a democracy?

A country cannot be called a democracy when its leadership prepares secret legislation without public input, hearings, etc.

Is this just another step toward the dismantling of the American democracy and republic? Leadership by Sen. Mitch McConnell is in the wrong country and century for his political tricks. The 1920s and 30s would be more appropriate for him and his followers. One trusts that there are members of his party who can see the handwriting on the wall, and so can the people in November of 2018.

Check how the McConnell crowd voted at dollarbillbrigade.com. Don’t let them trample on the Constitution!