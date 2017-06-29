Give Heller a break

For the life of me, I can’t understand why anybody would want to run for public office! Take poor Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., for instance. He is currently enduring a barrage of AARP political commercials every 15 minutes on my local outlets.

The ads urge him to vote against the Senate’s health care initiative. Should he vote no and the legislation fails, he will be blamed for not fixing our current broken system as the Republicans promised their voters. If the legislation passes then all the Democrats will vote against him.

The Democrats are rallying around universal health care, and, frankly, while I tend to be conservative, I am not against the idea. Consider that health care is already run by government rules, providers’ fear of litigation and the self-interest of the insurers. How much worse could it be?

The final frontier in discussing health care is the issue of paying the bills. The Democrats imply that the government will cover the tab, somehow. With the national debt pressing toward $20 trillion, that is laughable.

Let’s give well-meaning senators like Heller a break and let’s have an honest discussion about paying for “single payer.”