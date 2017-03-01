Trump’s Muslim ban is destructive

It was a stupid campaign pledge for Donald Trump to say he would block entry to our country for people from Muslim countries. As a policy, which the inexperienced president just promulgated, it is divisive, destructive and despicable. The bully in chief has now divided law-abiding Americans into “them” and “us.” He has confirmed the worst propaganda that religious fanatics abroad say about us: that we are anti-Muslim. He is creating enemies where we once had friends. He is alienating the very people in this country who have been most helpful in combating Islamic terrorism.

Is this the action of a traitorous dictator or a mentally incompetent nincompoop? Either way, when will Republicans in Congress impeach and replace him?