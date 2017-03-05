Trump racking up large bill

Donald Trump, before coming to office, objected to the exorbitant cost of a new Air Force 1. He got a cost reduction.

Now he needs to look into why it is costing you and me $500,000 a day for Secret Service protection for Melania and Barron while they stay at Trump Tower until Barron completes the school semester.

Why $50,000 a day overtime Secret Service protection when President Trump stays at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach? I would like to make that sum clear in a year.

Mr. Trump, heal thyself.