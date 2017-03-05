Trump should act presidential

Sunday, March 5, 2017 | 2 a.m.
I watched the presidential news conference. While there were many topics raised and responded to, there was one theme that caught my attention. Mr. Trump, you are the elected president of the United States. You no longer have to campaign for the position. Mrs. Clinton lost and there is no logical reason to speculate what positions or actions she would have made or taken. You are the president! Publicly act like one.
