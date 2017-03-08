Heller didn’t stand with Nevada kids

Hello, Sen. Dean Heller. Are you serving Nevada or the Republican Party? Your recent vote to approve Betsy DeVos is revealing. It sends a clear message to the residents of Nevada that you care more about your status in the Republican Party than the education of Nevada’s children.

DeVos is a billionaire, and her nomination was paved with humongous donations. Having an interest in education policy does not equal qualifications unless you count those hefty donations. She’s interested in the same checklist as Gov. Brian Sandoval, including vouchers, charter schools and school choice, but so are many qualified, conservative education professionals who have the background, experience and knowledge to lead the Department of Education. Donald Trump even considered several others, including Larry Arnn, Michelle Rhee and William Bennett. Why did Trump choose DeVos? More intriguing, why did Heller vote to confirm her?

Heller seems to be gearing up to be a party man, voting strictly on the party line rather than considering what we, the residents of Nevada, want and need. Our children do not need a woman who never went to public school and chooses not to send her children to public school making decisions for the 473,695 public school students in our state. Heller didn’t stand up for us, declare that DeVos was an unacceptable candidate and demand better for our state and nation.

Could DeVos contributions be coming your way, Sen. Heller? Maybe that’s what you’re hoping for, but your constituents are watching. We watch because we vote.