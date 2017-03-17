EPA funding cut unacceptable

It’s been reported that the EPA will suffer a potential budget cut in 2018, which would pose a number of problems: EPA programs will be abolished, employees will be dismissed and future projects will suffer heavy losses. Climate change has been cause for concern, and this cut will hinder efforts in combating it. With several programs dedicated to clean energy, and the knowledge that several programs will be cut, we are facing a significant risk that the earth cannot handle with the hazardous production of energy.

Many professionals who have put their life’s work into the EPA would lose their position, and in the process their income. This move is a tremendous contradiction of Trump’s promise of giving citizens jobs amid our supposed large unemployment rate. The future of our planet is dependent on people who care about its health, the health of future generations and the health of humans today. The EPA already suffers a low budget yearly compared to NASA and other funded programs, so why should we suffer for what politicians do not understand?

This budget cut proposal is amid talks of raising the defense budget by billions of dollars. For a government that is supposed to be by the people for the people, why are we the people being asked to suffer due to budget cuts?