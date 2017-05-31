Trump’s woes are self-inflicted

I can’t imagine anything being more frustrating than being a Donald Trump supporter and defender. They like to blame the criticism and mocking of Trump on the media, but in reality it is self-inflicted by the president. His constant tweets and missteps provide the cannon fodder — the media simply report on information he has provided to them.

Just when his supporters are hoping for a slow week, they get bombarded with a barrage of negative news: the firing of James Comey, Trump releasing classified information to the Russians and the Michael Flynn allegations are just a few recent examples.

Comedians are having a field day with President Trump. “Saturday Night Life” has been rejuvenated with Melissa McCarthy and Alec Baldwin leading the way. Bill Maher, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver and many others are out front with their comments on Trump.

Unfortunately for Trump’s supporters and defenders, the worst is yet to come. They are facing the prospect of having to sit through a possible impeachment process.

I know his defenders are true believers, but what the future holds will test their faith.