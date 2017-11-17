Bias occurs in subtle ways

There remains age discrimination throughout the United States.

Age is subjective. One can be old and not have the energy to do things for which one trained in a particular field, or one can be youthful at heart, have excellent health, etc., and get the job at hand done. Why have states, federal legislation not addressed this issue?

Employers do not directly ask for applicants’ ages, rather, they do it in other ways that affect the applicant’s likelihood of being selected. For example, employers will ask what year did one graduate from high school.

If an older person is honest, he or she can expect rejection if the employer extrapolates based on the average age when people graduate from high school.