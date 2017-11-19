Leaders should hear the truth

Despite new research by the federal government, which found “no convincing alternative explanation” to climate change other than it being caused by humans, the proposal to cut the EPA budget remains.

When you cut a budget, you are losing a service. This is a dangerous path, because if we are allow these cuts to happen, we will ultimately be the ones feeling the consequences the most.

By looking at data averages from the 1960s to the 2000s, we can very naturally see an increase in daily temperature departures. If we don’t do something to mitigate these extreme changes, we will suffer more consequences than having to crank up our air conditioners.

Maybe you’re not an environmentalist — heck, perhaps you don’t even recycle — but you have been hearing about climate change a lot and want to know what you can do.

One answer is to call your senators who do not agree with the government agencies’ findings on climate change, including Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, and tell them to vote to save the EPA budget. Don’t be intimidated. Heller will not be answering the phone; some unpaid intern will most likely be fielding your call.