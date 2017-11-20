It pays to shop around

Twenty-plus years with my auto/home insurance came to an abrupt end when, at renewal, the auto premium was increased by 42 percent from the previous six-month premium. The home insurance on my condo is on a yearly premium.

My initial contact with the agent found the agent surprised as well and explained that research would be done as to why the gigantic increase. I made a follow-up call two days later and was told by the same agent that premiums in Nevada increased due to poor driver performance by Nevadans.

What??

I inquired if there was anything I could do. It was suggested that I could take a safe driving course (for $25) and/or opt to bundle life insurance (I’m 76) into my policy I could save $10 per month.

Wow, spend money to save money. That doesn’t compute.

Other insurance companies advertise one can save $600 or more per year for auto by choosing their company.

I had my doubts, but guess what! I changed companies and will have more than $600 per year savings that includes both auto and home. Buyer beware.