Nothing sweet about this

Judge Roy Moore’s salacious attraction to teenage girls is absolutely repulsive, especially as described by a woman who said Moore attacked her in a car in a back alley when she was 16.

What is even worse is the religious far right’s acceptance of his behavior as they attack the “liberal media” for the timing of the accusations, and not the un-Christian, heinous acts this depraved man is alleged to have committed. Instead of politicizing the accusation, voters should listen to the victims’ accounts of the events and ask themselves why they would make this up.

The woman who told her story of the attack when she was 16 is a local who voted for Trump and has no motive to come public beyond her desire to be emotionally and psychologically free from a despicable childhood memory. Her courage was triggered by four other victims’ separate accounts.

But those unyielding Alabamians don’t want anyone telling them how to vote, so they may just overlook this and happily vote for an alleged pedophile.