Let’s call him DDT

Donald Trump appointed Scott Pruitt as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, which Pruitt tried to sue several times before his appointment. Now, Pruitt is now discarding a host of regulations and purging scientific talent from the agency.

Trump also wants to hand over the responsibility of regulating the chemical industry to the industry’s insiders. The president has made other decisions that seem to test credibility, but this one should concern all of us.

There was a chemical we used as kids when our parents told us to go outside and spray bugs around our houses. The industrial-use chemical had side-effects, killing many of our bald eagles and peregrine falcons. It was called — sorry for the long space taken — Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, or DDT for short.

I’m suggesting that all media could save space in the future by referring to President Dumb Donald Trump as DDT.