Trump gets it on automakers

The recent letter concerning President Donald Trump’s comments on cars obviously was written by someone with little business understanding. People need to understand that although foreign cars are put together here in the U.S., the profit and positive economics are returned to the country where the company resides. Comments made in this letter are typical uneducated regurgitation of the liberal understanding of the world economy.

Trump clearly understands economics and finances better than any prior president. Does anyone really believe he doesn’t know foreign car makers utilize American workers to put their vehicles together? People need to stop criticizing our president based upon hearsay and verbiage taken out of context.

I’m very glad our current administration continues to work for the American people.