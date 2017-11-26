Profiting from death

Fill in the blanks:

Today, there was a mass murder as a gunman in (name of city) shot and killed (number of people). Now is not the time to talk about gun control, but to pray for the victims and their families.

Over the last 10 years, how many time have you heard something like this?

The NRA and manufacturers have pre-paid their insurance by buying politicians to protect their ability to make and sell their products, which allow these mass murders to occur.

It has cost the lives of how many Americans, with no end in sight?