This was no demonstration

I am sick to death of the Bundys. I think they should be driven off the land and their ranch should be confiscated to pay for fines and fees which have not been paid in over the course of 20 years.

They were not negotiating with the government; they just did not want to obey the law.

Their conspirator Ryan Payne said he wanted to keep people safe, open the land and free the cows.

The way for people to be safe was for Payne to have stayed in Montana where he belonged.

Opening up public lands for private profit would see people ranching in Yellowstone and cutting down redwoods in Yosemite. The cows rightly belong to the government and the American people.

The people pointing guns were these self-styled vigilantes who think they are still living in the Wild West. The federal agents were the ones who showed restraint, because they did not want another Ruby Ridge or Waco.

The people who endangered women and children were not demonstrating, because we know what demonstrations look like. We have seen demonstrations by millions against President Donald Trump and not one gun was in sight.

The Bundys and their gun-toting friends belong in jail.