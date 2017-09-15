Cimarron remains undefeated with victory at Centennial

Down three points, and facing a 4th and 2 from the 7-yard line, Cimarron-Memorial quarterback George Tribble faked a handoff and rolled out of the pocket.

Tribble turned the corner to find Cameron Dickson-Anderson wide open in the end zone and calmly tossed him the ball for the game-winning touchdown.

The 31-28 win over Centennial lifts the Spartans to 3-0 on the season and matches the school’s number of wins in the last two seasons combined.

“It feels great,” said Cimarron-Memorial coach Kory Walker. “It’s a big testament to the coaches, to the players and the whole community buying in to what we’re doing.”

Sophomore running back Jordan Norwood ran for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Spartans.

Norwood wasn’t there for the last two dismal seasons, but seniors Tribble and Dickson-Anderson were.

“That’s what drives our coaching,” Walker said. “We want to send those seniors out on the right note because they haven’t experienced a lot of success,” Walker said. “This was a huge win for our program.”

The Spartans are not only undefeated through three games, but they’ve started league play 1-0 with the win over Centennial.

“To win a league game like that against Centennial with all of the naysayers we have, it’s huge for the kids,” Walker said. “It’s something that I’ve been preaching to the kids. Embrace being the underdog. Embracing being counted out and the resilience these kids have shown is unbelievable.”

