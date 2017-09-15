Del Sol uses passing attack to glide into win column

Del Sol got its first win of the season Friday night on the shoulders of its dynamic receiving duo.

Barry Williams caught six passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns, and Markell Turner caught five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Dragons to a 53-14 win over Rancho.

“It was nice for us to finish some drives,” Del Sol coach Mike Valenzuela said. “We’ve had opportunities in the first couple games with explosive plays but fell short in the red zone.”

Del Sol racked up more than 500 yards of total offense as it cruised to an easy win after leading 34-6 at halftime.

“Williams is an undersized receiver and he’s just so competitive,” Valenzuela said. “He had never played on the offensive side of the ball (before this season), but we noticed in spring he runs really good routes, and he’s a shifty individual. He does a good job of attacking the ball and making plays after the catch.”

Star running back Taariq Flowers had another good performance with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but it was the Dragons' air attack that made the difference.

Quarterback Andre Navares threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns.

“I thought the defense was focused on stopping Taariq, and we finally got some guys on the edges that made them play a little more honest,” Valenzuela said.

