Pahrump beats Boulder City for first win

The Pahrump Valley High football team rushed for 269 yards and four touchdown in a 30-14 victory against visiting Boulder City.

Dylan Coffman had three rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, and Deangelo Brown added the other. Also, Cory Bergan had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.

It was the Trojans’ first win of the season in three tries. They have a bye next week before opening Sunset Region play against defending state champion Desert Pines.

“It was huge to get the win before the bye,” Pahrump coach Joe Clayton said.

