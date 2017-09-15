Las Vegas Sun

September 16, 2017

Sense of urgency drives Virgin Valley to lopsided win over Western

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Virgin Valley High School football team, from left, Cresent Crandall, Jayden Perkins, Cade Anderson and Timmy Moeai pose for a portrait at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day August 2, 2017, at the South Point.

After two straight losses by a combined 49 points, the Virgin Valley Bulldogs were looking to right the ship with an emphatic win.

That’s exactly what they got Friday night, as they pummeled Western 52-7.

“We got off to a good start, which is what we needed,” Virgin Valley coach Yori Ludvigson said. “We got a little confidence and that got us rolling.”

Jayden Perkins ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs raced out to a 34-7 halftime lead.

“It was life and death for us,” Ludvigson said. “You don’t want to come down here and struggle again going into Sunrise Division play.”

Virgin Valley also got a big night out of quarterback Cade Anderson, who completed 5-of-9 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Logan Felix scored on offense with a 37-yard touchdown catch, and on defense with a 47-yard interception return.

The Bulldogs pull to an even 2-2 on the season with the win and face Sunrise Mountain next week before entering league play.

Jesse Granger can be reached at 702-259-8814 or [email protected]. Follow Jesse on Twitter at twitter.com/JesseGranger_.