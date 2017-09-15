Sense of urgency drives Virgin Valley to lopsided win over Western

After two straight losses by a combined 49 points, the Virgin Valley Bulldogs were looking to right the ship with an emphatic win.

That’s exactly what they got Friday night, as they pummeled Western 52-7.

“We got off to a good start, which is what we needed,” Virgin Valley coach Yori Ludvigson said. “We got a little confidence and that got us rolling.”

Jayden Perkins ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs raced out to a 34-7 halftime lead.

“It was life and death for us,” Ludvigson said. “You don’t want to come down here and struggle again going into Sunrise Division play.”

Virgin Valley also got a big night out of quarterback Cade Anderson, who completed 5-of-9 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Logan Felix scored on offense with a 37-yard touchdown catch, and on defense with a 47-yard interception return.

The Bulldogs pull to an even 2-2 on the season with the win and face Sunrise Mountain next week before entering league play.

