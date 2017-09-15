Shadow Ridge gets defensive in victory against Las Vegas

Kaejin Smith-Bejgrowicz twice forced fumbles near the endzone tonight for the Shadow Ridge High football team against visiting Las Vegas, and the Mustangs used those turnovers to build a seven-touchdown halftime lead in a 47-13 victory.

The Shadow Ridge defense also recorded a safety on a kickoff, courtesy of a Kamuela Palakiko tackle.

“Our defense played lights out,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said.

So did Foster’s running back.

Aubrey Nellems carried the ball 17 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Kody Presser rushed 111 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, including a 55-yard run for the game’s initial touchdown.

Elisha Young added a 41-yard touchdown run for Shadow Ridge, who improved to 3-0 overall on the season. Next week, though, it hosts Northwest League power Arbor View.

“They are bigger and stronger than just about everyone they play,” Foster said. “It starts in the weight room for us. We have to do everything in the offseason and winter to put ourselves on equal footing.”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21