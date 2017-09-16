Cervontes White has 2 TDs for Liberty in win against Legacy

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad connected with Cervontes White for a pair of touchdown receptions today for the Liberty High football team in a 32-7 victory against visiting Legacy.

Dillon Fedor added two field goals for the Patriots, who also received rushing touchdowns from Jaden Brown and Treyveon Campbell.

“We moved the ball great all game,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “We seemed to sputter when we got down to the red zone. That’s something we have to work on.”

The game was initial scheduled for Friday, but had to be pushed back a day to allow Legacy to play a makeup league game earlier in the week. Considering the teams aren’t in the same league, meaning the Liberty-Legacy outcome had no bearing on the standings, it’s a contest that could have been easily canceled.

“I give credit to (Legacy’s) John Isola,” Muraco said. “He rearranged his schedule to play us. I respect that about him.”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21