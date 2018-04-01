Not putting America first

President Donald Trump wants to charge you and your family $70 to visit your national parks for a day. Then he wants to cut funding for national parks and the rest of the agency that manages your public lands by 17 percent.

This funding protects your iconic endangered and threatened species like wolves, sea otters and grizzly bears and will be cut by nearly half. He wants to cut $1 billion from research that would protect us from rising sea levels and other effects of climate change. He wants to cut funding that protects your clean air and water by nearly a third.

Does that sound like a president who is putting America first? Sen. Dean Heller and the rest of Congress need to stand up and tell Trump to start over and propose a budget that truly puts America first.