Our country is being sold out

In August, I asked why nobody hears or cares about the tricks pulled by the heads of departments who have little to no experience in the departments they head.

Is anyone watching mountaintops coming off, holes punched in coastal areas and Utah? Department heads’ priorities are only their business associations — vouchers for schools, oil and coal permits to dig in sensitive areas.

Light must be shed on these ripoffs to keep the country aware of abuse by Cabinet members. Dumping coal waste in streams is ignored. We need clean water more than “clean” coal.