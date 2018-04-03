Stay focused on helping business

From tax cuts to regulatory rollbacks, President Donald Trump has stood up for small businesses throughout his presidency.

Not only has the Trump administration eliminated many job-killing regulations, but the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has helped job creators reward employees and expand operations. I used my tax savings to hire more workers and buy new equipment.

As Trump and congressional Republicans negotiate import tariffs, they should continue to keep small businesses in mind. High tariffs on aluminum and steel increase costs for small businesses, reducing purchasing capacity and making it difficult to stay afloat. These cost increases are eventually passed on to job-seekers, who see fewer career opportunities, and consumers, who see higher prices.

Lawmakers should stick to free-market policies and keep helping job creators.