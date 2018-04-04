NRA is in need of an overhaul

I am a combat veteran, but the National Rifle Association has become a monster that needs to be reined in. People have lost all respect for the NRA due to its inflexible position on background checks, especially at gun shows and in private sales.

While I understand why people feel they should own guns, do they need an arsenal? Is it necessary for an 18-year-old to own an AR-15, which is the civilian equivalent of an M16 used by the military?

The NRA is fighting any sensible changes to existing gun laws. Wayne LaPierre, its executive vice president, has gone off the deep end to oppose better background checks, and spokeswoman Dana Loesch seems to be slightly to the right of Attila the Hun.

NRA members should elect or appoint leaders who have some common sense. I have a feeling the young adults who demonstrated March 24 will succeed like no one else before them.