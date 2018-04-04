The GOP needs Russia

Many people seem perplexed at President Donald Trump’s reluctance to address the problem of Russian interference in our elections. This is not such a mystery. There is a real threat to Republican majorities in the House and Senate. Trump wants and needs the Russians to hack into our elections as he knows they would help Republicans.

If we do not elect Democrats, nothing will be done to end the Russian meddling, and Vladimir Putin will continue to run both countries. Again we will be in danger of the Democratic candidate winning the popular vote but losing the electoral vote.

It will take a major effort to save our country from the dumbest, most corrupt, most irrational, and most dictatorial president we have ever had — a president who could not have been elected without the help of an enemy nation.