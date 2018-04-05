Jessup’s ouster stunts growth

I was deeply saddened to read the story, “UNLV’s Jessup said to be leaving for prestigious California college,” on March 29.

UNLV is the state’s largest university and is a tremendous engine for economic innovation of our state. We have just started a medical school and now, with the departure of President Len Jessup, I worry about frustrating the momentum, progress and excitement that was developing from this long-overdue project.

From a physics perspective, you cannot build anything on weak and shifting sand. The loss of Jessup will send a negative message to future job candidates that they may not be given the necessary time and patience to achieve their visions and to bring UNLV to Tier 1 status.