Republicans have betrayed voters

The $1.3 trillion spending bill, which was not even read and understood, is reminiscent of the Obamacare legislation that passed without being read and understood. That law was a years-long disaster from which we are still reeling.

So which of our elected officials will claim responsibility for this gargantuan budget bombing? None of them will, and with the GOP in control of both chambers of Congress, you can bet Republicans are in for a nasty loss of seats in the next election, with the House going Democrat immediately followed by the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

This budget bill is evidence of an incompetent Republican strategy for ushering significant bills through the Congress. Even the president admitted he signed without knowing the full picture. How long can we tolerate this kind of travesty from our lawmakers and executives?