Golden Knights are class acts

You have a lot of reason to be proud of your hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

I heard and saw what a class act the Knights are when they stayed on the ice after the April 3 game in Vancouver, and James Neal led the team over to shake hands with Canucks hometown heroes Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who are retiring. That was special to me. The Canucks get mocked a lot and the Sedins get roasted by people for not having won a Stanley Cup, but they are such great ambassadors for the game and represent what we should all strive to be. Work hard, be the best you can be, be humble and lead by example. I truly appreciate what your team did by staying on the ice and waiting for the chance to shake their hands.

I was already a fan of your team, your coach, the system the team plays, and the leadership the all showed in stepping up for the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting. I am a bigger fan now and may save up for a Vegas jersey that I would proudly wear and hang next to my Canucks jersey.