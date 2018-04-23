Higher ed needs streamlining

I have appreciated the editorials related to the uncertainties faced by UNLV presidents. Based on my 18 years here, the analyses are spot on. I came to UNLV in 1999 to serve as dean of the College of Education. I came because there was an in-place strategic plan, and because President Carol Harter had a clear vision for UNLV to become a metropolitan research university.

Since then, UNLV has lost two presidents with vision, and has had an assorted set of short-term presidents and chancellors with little or no vision. The North-South politics continue. The state leadership have a limited understanding of why Nevada should have a strong P-20 education system. And the talented faculty and students keep hoping for sustained executive leadership.

Thirteen regents are too many. They remind me of the European Union moving its office every six months.

I recommend establishing two regents boards, each with five members. This would save money, which always is a Nevada priority, and the two boards would champion “their” university and colleges.

